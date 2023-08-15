Football: TCU DL Damonic Williams and OL Brandon Coleman named to Lombardi Award Watch List

TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams and offensive tackle Brandon Coleman each received prestigious preseason honors on Tuesday, with both players seeing their names called on the 2023 Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List. The annual award has been presented since 1970 to one college football player who best embodies the values of former NFL coach and legend Vince Lombardi. No TCU player has ever won the Lombardi Award.

Williams shined during his freshman season with the Horned Frogs, earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 Freshman of the Year as well as Freshman All-American honors from College Football News and 247Sports. The talented nose tackle started all 15 games and recorded 27 total tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss. Williams, who added 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble to his freshman resume last season, will look to take another step forward and becomes a leader of the defensive line, which lost two starters including fourth-round draft selection Dylan Horton. Coleman received an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2022, starting all 15 games at left tackle and placing third on the team with 1,036 snaps played.