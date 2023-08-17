Soccer: TCU takes season opener with shutout win over SMU

While there has been much chatter about the impending end of the TCU-SMU series on the gridiron, the Frogs and Mustangs did battle on the pitch of Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium on Thursday night to kick off the 2023 Soccer season.

The ninth-ranked Horned Frogs took the field without longtime stars like Messiah Bright and Chaylyn Hubbard for the first time in forever, but TCU does still have preseason All-Big 12 midfielder Gracie Brian as the finisher in front of net. Brian delivered her 26th career goal as a Horned Frog, cleaning up in front of net after the cross from AJ Hennessey. The first half score would go on to become her 13th game-winner, as the Mustangs failed to find an equalizer.

The Horned Frogs had many opportunities to extend the lead through the second half, putting consecutive shots on goal as Cam Lancaster, Oli Pena, Seven Castain, and Skylar Heinrich each had scoring opportunities thwarted by the SMU Goalkeeper Samantha Estrada

The Horned Frog defense only allowed three shots and just one corner kick in the first half, but the Mustangs put a flurry of offensive chances together late in the second half, including seven shot attempts, in an effort to find an equalizer. However the Frogs have a brick wall in front of goal as TCU goalkeeper Lauren Kellett picked up her 21st career shutout, making five total saves, including a massive stop on a low drive in the game’s final minutes

SMU will return to Dallas for its home opener next Thursday vs. Houston Christian, broadcast on ESPN+.

No. 9 TCU will be back in Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium on Sunday August 20th at 7:00 PM in a big-time Top Ten showdown vs. No. 6 Florida State Seminoles, broadcast on ESPN+. The Seminoles also won their season opener On Thursday, earning a 2-1 result over Texas A&M in College Station.