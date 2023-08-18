Football: Three Horned Frogs named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

TCU Football is looking to again earn recognition as the best in Texas. The preseason watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was released this week, listing three Horned Frogs among those vying for the honor of the best offensive player with connection to the state of Texas: WR Savion Williams, OL Brandon Coleman, and QB Chandler Morris. Named for the Tyler, TX football legend, a player can qualify for the award if he is born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school, or plays at a Texas college program. TCU quarterback Max Duggan won the award last season and QB Trevone Boykin took home the award in 2014.

Wide receiver Savion Williams - a Marshall, TX native and graduate of Marshall High School- is TCU’s top returning pass catcher with 29 receptions for 392 yards and 4 touchdowns while playing in all 15 games in 2022.

Offensive Lineman Brandon Coleman - a Denton, TX native and graduate of Denton High School - started all 15 games last season at left tackle for the Frogs, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Quarterback Chandler Morris - a Highland Park, TX native and graduate of Highland Park High School - opened the 2022 season as the starting signal caller for the Frogs before an injury sidelined him.

69 total players were listed on the preseason watch list; these three Horned Frogs were joined by 12 other players from the Big 12: WR Lawrence Arnold of Kansas; QB Alan Bowman of Oklahoma State; WR Jerand Bradley, RB Tahj Brooks, and QB Tyler Shough of Texas Tech; QB Quinn Ewers and WR Xavier Worthy of Texas; WR Matthew Golden of Houston; WR Keanu Hill of BYU; WR Noah Massey of West Virginia; WR Donovan Ollie of Cincinnati; RB Richard Reese of Baylor. TCU will also match up with watch list members QB Preston Stone of SMU and RB Alton McCaskill & QB Shedeur Sanders of Colorado.

TCU opens the 2023 season on September 2 at 11 AM CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium vs. the Colorado Buffaloes