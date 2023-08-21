Football: TCU CB Josh Newton named preseason AP All-American

TCU Football defensive back Josh Newton has been a leader for the Horned Frogs from the moment he arrived on campus in Fort Worth ahead of the 2022 season after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe. He quickly became a vocal team leader off the field and a top performer on game days. Newton earned First Team All-Big 12 honors for his play in 2022 and has now been selected to the preseason AP All-America Second Team ahead of his second season with the Horned Frogs

USC QB Caleb Williams, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan RB Blake Corum headline the preseason AP All-America team.



In 2022 Newton held the highest PFF coverage grade of all cornerbacks in the Big 12, including teammate and Thorpe Award winner Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson. He had 35 tackles (2.5 for loss), 15 passes defensed, and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Newton has stacked up the preseason honors going into the 2023 campaign, being selected to the preseason All-Big 12 team and named to the watch lists for the Bednarik Award, the Thorpe Award, the Wuerffel Trophy, and the Nagurski Trophy.

Newton is joined on the preseason All-American team by five other Big players: OL Cooper Beebe of Kansas State, DL Dontay Corleone of Cincinnati, OL Kelvin Banks Jr. and WR Xavier Worthy of Texas, OL Zach Frazier of West Virginia.

TCU opens the 2023 season on September 2 at 11 AM CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium vs. the Colorado Buffaloes and AP First Team all-purpose player Travis Hunter.