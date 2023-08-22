Football: TCU safety Jamel Johnson named to ESPN True Freshmen in 2023: Preseason All-America Team

Preseason accolades continued rolling out this week, with TCU freshman safety Jamel Johnson earning his way onto the ESPN True Freshmen in 2023: Preseason All-America Team. A four-star recruit from Arlington, Texas, Johnson committed to the Horned Frogs late in the 2022-23 recruiting cycle and has made a strong impression during the offseason.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Seguin High School already has a frame built for college football and could earn more playing time as the 2023 season moves forward. Johnson was one of six four-star prospects signed by the Horned Frogs during the most recent recruiting cycle. Now working under safeties coach Paul Gonzales, Johnson will likely start the season behind returning starters such as Mark Perry and Bud Clark on the depth chart. With several veteran safeties on the roster, though, Johnson could emerge in the near future.