Football: Five Horned Frogs named to Lone Star Award Preseason Watch List

TCU football saw five athletes named to the 2023 Texas Bowl Lone Star Player of the Year Award Preseason Watch List. The Horned Frogs who were recognized include linebacker Johnny Hodges as well as cornerback Josh Newton, defensive lineman Damonic Williams, quarterback Chandler Morris and kicker Griffin Kell. The award will be presented annually to the most outstanding college football player from an institution in the State of Texas as determined by media and the Gridiron Legends. The Lone Star Player of the Year Award is the first award to honor the top college football player in Texas.

As part of the inaugural award, 50 student-athletes representing each Football Bowl Subdivision program in Texas have been named to the preseason Watch List. Texas leads all schools with seven selections, followed by TCU with five, and Houston, Sam Houston, SMU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UTEP and UTSA each with four. Following Week 6, a midseason Watch List will be announced which may feature new additions to the list. Finalists will be announced following the conclusion of the regular season and a winner will be selected prior to the start of Bowl Season.

Each week during the regular season, the Lone Star Player of the Year Award committee will nominate three Stars of the Week who are eligible to be named Player of the Week. The nominees will be announced each Monday and a fan vote will determine the Player of the Week, which will be announced each Wednesday. Fans can vote at TaxActTexasBowl.com/playeroftheyear.