Friday Night Frogs: Week 1

Friday marked the opening of the high school football season across most of the country and most of the 16 current commitments of the Horned Frogs’ 2024 class were in action. A brief recap of the performance last night

QB Hauss Hejny: Aledo 50 - Dallas Parish Episcopal 35. The battle of reigning State Champions was won by the Bearcats as Hejny throws for 185 yards and 2 TDs, including a 75-yard TD pass on his first play of the season. Next up: at Denton Guyer

WR Gekyle Baker: Brownsville 29 - Athens 28. The Bears win a thriller in the Battle of Highway 31, opening the scoring with a Baker 41-yard TD reception. Brownsville scored in the final minutes and chose to go for two, finding Baker in the endzone to secure the victory. Next up: at Fairfield

TE Cole Snodgrass: College Park 42 - Cinco Ranch 49. A tough loss to open the season for the Cavaliers, dropping the contest despite holding a 16-point second half lead. Snodgrass returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and added five receptions for 59 yards. Next up: vs. Klein Cain

DB Devondre McGee: Conroe 42- Katy Paetow 7. Next up: Aldine Eisenhower

RB Nate Palmer: Decatur 30 - Anna 37. Despite the loss, Palmer ran wild Friday night for the Eagles. He ran for 196 yards on 21 carries (9.3 ypc) and two TDs. Next up: at Wichita Falls Rider

OL Tobias Steppes: Lancaster 28 - Dallas Skyline 14. Next up: at South Oak Cliff

OL Wesley Harvey: Muskogee 49 - Enid 27. Next up: at Putnam City

OL Creece Brister: Stephenville 28 - Midlothian Heritage 28. Next up: vs. Everman

OL Ryan Hughes: Woodlands 17 - North Shore 38. Next up: at Houston Lamar

DL Sterlin Brooks & ATH Julian Knox: North Crowley 69 - Arlington Sam Houston 13. Next Up: vs. Arlington

K Kyle Lemmerman: Southlake Carroll 70 - El Paso Eastwood 21. Next up: Flower Mound Marcus

EDGE Travis Jackson: Tyler Legacy 7 - Lufkin 31. Next up: at Tyler

2025 QB Ty Hawkins: San Antonio Johnson 24 - Converse Judson 21. Ho-hum, just three rushing TDs and the drive to set up the game winning FG. Next up: San Antonio O’Connor

RB Jeremy Payne opens his season with tonight as Hightower takes on Pearland Dawson

OL Mitch Hodnett and ATH LaDainian Fields: Get their seasons started next week