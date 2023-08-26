Friday Night Frogs: Week 1

Friday marked the opening of the high school football season across most of the country and most of the 16 current commitments of the Horned Frogs’ 2024 class were in action. A brief recap of the performance last night
QB Hauss Hejny: Aledo 50 - Dallas Parish Episcopal 35. The battle of reigning State Champions was won by the Bearcats as Hejny throws for 185 yards and 2 TDs, including a 75-yard TD pass on his first play of the season. Next up: at Denton Guyer
WR Gekyle Baker: Brownsville 29 - Athens 28. The Bears win a thriller in the Battle of Highway 31, opening the scoring with a Baker 41-yard TD reception. Brownsville scored in the final minutes and chose to go for two, finding Baker in the endzone to secure the victory. Next up: at Fairfield
TE Cole Snodgrass: College Park 42 - Cinco Ranch 49. A tough loss to open the season for the Cavaliers, dropping the contest despite holding a 16-point second half lead. Snodgrass returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and added five receptions for 59 yards. Next up: vs. Klein Cain
DB Devondre McGee: Conroe 42- Katy Paetow 7. Next up: Aldine Eisenhower
RB Nate Palmer: Decatur 30 - Anna 37. Despite the loss, Palmer ran wild Friday night for the Eagles. He ran for 196 yards on 21 carries (9.3 ypc) and two TDs. Next up: at Wichita Falls Rider
OL Tobias Steppes: Lancaster 28 - Dallas Skyline 14. Next up: at South Oak Cliff
OL Wesley Harvey: Muskogee 49 - Enid 27. Next up: at Putnam City
OL Creece Brister: Stephenville 28 - Midlothian Heritage 28. Next up: vs. Everman
OL Ryan Hughes: Woodlands 17 - North Shore 38. Next up: at Houston Lamar
DL Sterlin Brooks & ATH Julian Knox: North Crowley 69 - Arlington Sam Houston 13. Next Up: vs. Arlington
K Kyle Lemmerman: Southlake Carroll 70 - El Paso Eastwood 21. Next up: Flower Mound Marcus
EDGE Travis Jackson: Tyler Legacy 7 - Lufkin 31. Next up: at Tyler
2025 QB Ty Hawkins: San Antonio Johnson 24 - Converse Judson 21. Ho-hum, just three rushing TDs and the drive to set up the game winning FG. Next up: San Antonio O’Connor
RB Jeremy Payne opens his season with tonight as Hightower takes on Pearland Dawson
OL Mitch Hodnett and ATH LaDainian Fields: Get their seasons started next week
