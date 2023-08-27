Frogs O’ War 2023 Pick ‘Em Contest

The long wait is over, football season is finally here! We got a nice appetizer with Saturday’s Week Zero action, but now it’s time for the main course. This season we’ll be running a picks competition, with entrants selecting outright winners for the week’s top games (as determined by ESPN). The Frogs O’ War Staff will make select picks in a post each week where we’ll post the top of the leaderboard and shout out weekly winners. Will you be standing above the competition when the season ends? Join our pick ‘em pool today and prove your superiority.