Soccer: No. 16 TCU falls at No. 8 Penn State 1-0

No. 16 TCU Soccer has fallen below .500 after a road loss to 8th ranked Penn State. It’s the Horned Frogs second consecutive scoreless match after dropping a 0-2 decision to No. 6 Florida State a week ago. The TCU defense held firm for most of the game, limiting PSU to only 4 total shots on frame. However a second half corner kick led to a 77th minute score as the ball was batted away by TCU goalkeeper Lauren Kellett but right to the waiting feet of a Penn State winger who floated a ball back into the box for a soft header from forward Kaitlyn MacBean that escaped the efforts from Kellett and the back line defender to give Penn State the lead in the 77th minute.

This game winning header from @kaitlynmacbean needs more attention pic.twitter.com/3gcVSNVFjR — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) August 27, 2023

It was another physical contest, with the game official happy to pull cards throughout, issuing five Frogs yellow cards and showing another three to Penn State. TCU did have opportunities, with five shots on frame in the contest, including one each from starters Oli Pena, Seven Castain, and AJ Hennessey as well as chances from Sandra Jakobsen and Skylar Heinrich.

Penn State improved to 3-0-1 on the season, having already defeated a Big 12 foe in West Virginia and next will host the Big 12’s UCF on Thursday August 31 on B1G+. TCU has fallen to 1-2 on the season and will return to Garvey Rosenthal Stadium looking to even its overall season record on Thursday August 31 at 7:00 PM on ESPN+.