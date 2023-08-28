Frogs Up Podcast: Colorado Preview

It is officially Game Week for the opening of the 2023 TCU Football season, with the Horned Frogs welcoming Deion Sanders, his Louis luggage, and Big Noon Kickoff to Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday. We recap fall camp and project the expectations for the TCU depth chart with positions of strength and positions of concern. Then we jump into the Colorado preview: what Coach Prime will bring to Fort Worth with an overhauled roster & coaching staff, who are the Buffaloes to watch, and our projection of how the game will play out. Plus: Volleyball & Soccer updates

Please subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!