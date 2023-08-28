TCU News: “We have the most exciting conference right now”

Football:

Fans in Awe Over TCU's Brione Ramsey's College Drills | Total Pro Sports

TCU Freshman Brione Ramsey-Brooks became a viral sensation over the last few weeks

When lined up against him, defenders were literally rag-dolled by Ramsey, who backed up his impressive athleticism with a few quick words to his opponents. Fans quickly took note of his power.

TCU Football Season Outlook | 247Sports YouTube

247Sports' Emily Proud is joined by Jeremy Clark (HornedFrogBlitz) to talk TCU Horned Frogs football. They discuss TCU's recent history and upcoming schedule

Behind enemy lines: How Colorado can beat the TCU Horned Frogs | Buffaloes Wire

Another in my Q&A series with Buffaloes Wire, answering the potential path to victory for the Buffs

If QB Chandler Morris plays like he did in the first half in Boulder last year and TCU lets the Buffs hang around within striking distance late, Colorado will have enough weapons to take advantage this time.

Behind enemy lines: What to expect from the 2023 TCU Horned Frogs | Buffaloes Wire

In our Q&A series with Buffaloes Wire, I was asked about expectations for the 2023 season

Where eight wins was seen as a highly optimistic prediction going into last year, it would feel like a disappointment this season.

Big 12

Big 12 Has No Plans of Adding Remaining Pac-4 Schools | Heartland College Sports

The season has started, it's time to put realignment chatter aside until 2024

“Despite various reports to the contrary, Big 12 has not had conversations with any of the Pac-4 schools and has no intention of engaging with those schools

Big 12 goes from endangered to bigger before No. 11 Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma leave for SEC | Fort Worth Business Press

The Big 12 is going to be an exciting ride, this year and beyond