TCU News: “We know what the blueprint looks like”

Pro Frogs

Cam Norrie is set to begin his bid for a Grand Slam title in the US Open first round on Tuesday

“I’m really excited for the US Open. I think it’s probably my best kind of surface and I’m most comfortable here in New York,” said Norrie.

Report: Chargers waiving rookie QB Max Duggan | On3

The Los Angeles Chargers are releasing rookie quarterback Max Duggan, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The 22-year-old Duggan didn’t have many passing attempts during the three-game preseason. He was only 6 of 12 for 34 yards and one touchdown. He did, however, add 71 rushing yards on the ground on 10 attempts.

Max Duggan landing spots: 3 teams that should target former TCU QB after Chargers release | Sportskeeda

Teams would be wise to pick up Max Duggan, at least as a practice squad QB

Football

How will Sonny Dykes, TCU follow up a magical 2022 season? | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

This profile of Sonny Dykes from the Star-Telegram's Steven Johnson is a must-read as kickoff nears

How will Texas Christian University coach Sonny Dykes follow up the 2022 season? By sticking to the process that got them to the playoff. Dykes and the Horned Frogs got a taste of what it feels like to win at the highest level. They say money, or, in this case, success, doesn’t make you a new person, it just makes more of who you are, and that holds true for Dykes. “He’s more hungry than ever,” cornerbacks coach Cartlon Buckels said.

Chandler Morris: TCU 'knows what the blueprint looks like' for making the College Football Playoff | On3

Chandler Morris met with Andy Staples for his podcast, discussing his growth from backing up Max Duggan and the expectations for 2023.

“There’s a ton (of confidence). I mean I tell the guys all the time that we know what the blueprint looks like,” Morris said. “We have the blueprint. We’ve seen what it looks like to go and be on that stage that we want to be on. Now it’s about just going out and executing and doing it.”

TCU football: Chandler Morris used Eagles' Jalen Hurts as recovery inspiration | Clutch Points

“Jalen Hurts, that story I mean that whole season the previous season he’s the starter, they go to the national championship game. He gets pulled in the national championship game at halftime. They go on and win the game,” he outlined. Morris also added what he felt about Maxx Duggan getting praise, “Like I said, it really gave me a lot of hope. And, kind of kept a chip on my shoulder.

How many Horned Frogs are projected to make an NFL roster? | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Which of these Pro Frogs does the FWST project to earn a final roster spot in the NFL?

Texas' Steve Sarkisian Questions Big 12 Commissioner's 'Sportsmanship' After Comments | Bleacher Report

I for one am shocked that the Longhorns' head coach has joined his fan base in having extremely thin skin as they make their way out of the conference. At least no bowl game volunteer was standing in his way or he'd really let you know about sportsmanship....