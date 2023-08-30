TCU News: “I can’t wait to get up there and see how we stand up to the challenge.”

Pro Frogs

All you need to get your mojo back is to step foot on the happiest campus in American, as Cam Norrie visited TCU to reset ahead of the US Open

A return to the scene of his American college days has proved the perfect repair job for Cam Norrie, who snapped his post-Wimbledon losing streak to make the second round of the US Open on Tuesday night.

Dejected after making a first round exit at the Cincinnati Open in mid-August, the British number one took himself back to Texas Christian University in Fort Worth to prepare for the season’s final Grand Slam.

The result was a sharp upturn from recent performances, and his 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Russian Alex Shevchenko at Flushing Meadows was his quickest ever in a Major at just over an hour and a half.

Orlando Pride’s rookie sensation Messiah Bright exceeding expectations, allowing her NWSL club to do the same | CBSSports.com

As a rookie, Messiah Bright is already one of the best at the professional level

Orlando Pride rookie Messiah Bright leads all rookies this season in goals scored with six and has emerged as the key attacking piece for Orlando’s present and future.

Bright was selected No. 21 overall by Orlando Pride in the 2023 NWSL Draft. The TCU attacker closed out a stellar collegiate career, starting 103 career games, and she is the all-time goal-scoring leader with 50 goals. She was rated among the top goal scorers heading into the draft but fell late into the second round. Now she is in a strong position to nab a nomination for Rookie of the Year.

5 Takeaways: Tom Telesco on the Bolts Initial 53-Man Roster

Former TCU QB Max Duggan was released by the Chargers during final roster cuts this week, but LA still would like him around on the practice squad if no other team picks him up

One final note: Telesco said the Chargers are hoping to get quarterback Max Duggan, a 2023 seventh-round pick, onto their practice squad.

49ers announce final 53-man roster: Ronnie Bell, Dee Winters, and Jalen Graham are safe | Niners Nation

Congrats to former TCU standout linebacker Dee Winters, officially earning a spot on an NFL roster

Zakelj is getting preferential treatment since he was a draft pick, in my mind. You cannot say the same about the three rookies who did make it, Ronnie Bell, Dee Winters, and Jalen Graham. They each earned it with their preseason play.

Arizona Cardinals release initial 53-man roster for 2023 | Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals only kept three running backs on the final roster and undrafted free agent Emari Demercado made the cut as did former first-round pick LJ Collier

A few surprises along the way in the Arizona Cardinals getting to their first 53-man roster of 2023.

Football

College football Week 1 storylines: Biggest games, Heisman Trophy watch and College Football Playoff | VSiN

Frogs vs. Buffs will have a ton of attention as one of the most intriguing games of the week

The public is all over Coach Prime’s Buffaloes to make some magic in his first year with the program, but the oddsmakers have other ideas.

TCU Horned Frogs prepare for season opener against Colorado | wfaa.com

The local news hit on the final prep efforts for the Frogs

Deion Sanders previews TCU, says Colorado is ready for 2023 opener | Saturday Out West

Deion Sanders spoke to the media ahead of the showdown with TCU on Saturday

On his team being ready

“They came here because they wanted it. They came here because they wanted the light, they wanted the smoke, they wanted the attention, they wanted the focus, they wanted the love. But also you’ve got to understand there’s the opposite of that as well that you’ve got to be willing to accept when you want and desire all those things.”

TCU HC Sonny Dykes impresses with Shedeur Sanders ability

Coach Dykes recognizes the abilities of the Buff's signal caller

“I've seen him progress. I mean, he's done exactly what you would expect a young, talented quarterback to do. He just gets better all the time. He's a threat to run the football and he does a nice job of understanding how to throw the ball. He throws the ball to spots, he does a good job throwing on the run, he moves around well, does a nice job with the pockets. Good decision maker, I think he has a lot of confidence in his ability and his teammates' ability"

Behind enemy lines: TCU beats the CU Buffs if… | Buffaloes Wire

Next answer in our answers for Buffaloes Wire; it's time for everyone to Do Your Job

Colorado faces an uphill battle in its first game as the Buffs are opening as about a three-touchdown underdog against last season’s national runner-up.

Anthony North of Frogs O’ War gave us his thoughts on what TCU will need to do to win this game

The Big 12 has 4 new members this year. It is also getting an early look at 3 teams coming next year | Texas | ktbs.com

The Big 12 has four new teams debuting in the league this season, and thanks to some coincidental non-conference scheduling is already getting some prime previews of what's to come next year. Three of the four Pac-12 teams that will join the Big 12 next year are playing future conference foes over the next two Saturdays. There haven't been many such matchups in the past for Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, who got Big 12 invites over the past five weeks.

What does Colorado’s Coach Prime (Deion Sanders) think about facing TCU on Saturday? | AOL.com

Coach Sanders had praise for Sonny Dykes and the Frogs, but is ready for the challenge ahead in Fort Worth

“One thing about that team and their head coach, they will be prepared, they will be fundamentally sound, they will come out emotional and play with emotions trying to atone for last season the way that ended, but man this team is a good football team,” said Sanders, “ I’m happy with our opponent and I can’t wait to get up there and see how we stand up to the challenge.”

