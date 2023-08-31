TCU News: TCU hasn’t lost to a Pac-12 team in 20 years

Pro Frogs

Cameron Norrie refusing to get complacent despite impressive win | Sky Sports

The TCU alum is set for his US Open Second Round match this afternoon vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu.

5 hidden gems on the Arizona Cardinals roster who will surprise in 2023

Emari Demercado earned a spot on the Arizona Cardinals’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent

1 - Emari Demercado, RB

Look for the Cardinals to use him on third-and-long or third-and-medium, and he will get plenty of chances to sneak out of the backfield and catch some passes. It’s backs like Demercado with pass-catching potential who create headaches for opposing defensive coordinators, even if they are nothing more than role players. And who knows, maybe the Cards got a Duke Johnson type of player in Demercado?

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad | LA Chargers

Max Duggan will continue his professional career as a member of the Chargers’ practice squad

Vikings sign 12 players to practice squad | Daily Norseman

Former TCU Offensive Lineman Alan Ali earns spot on the Vikings practice squad

Football

Deion Sanders: If Colorado can protect the QB, 'there's gonna be some problems' | Saturday Out West

Coach Prime is confident that his son will be safe on Saturday

The Buffs will be tested. But if they can hold up in pass protection, Sanders likes CU’s chances.

“I would like to feel real good — and I feel good — about protecting 2 (Shedeur Sanders),” Sanders said Tuesday. “You protect 2, give him a clean pocket, there’s gonna be some problems (for the defense).”

For Deion Sanders and Colorado, expectations will meet reality vs. TCU | FOX Sports

Having received all of the attention all off season, Deion Sanders & his Buffaloes finally put it on the field Saturday

No longer will the discussion be about what Sanders can do to revive one of the worst teams in the country last season, but, tangibly, what is actually working between the lines. Say ta-ta to the talk, the win-loss column is going to be driving the narrative more than anything as we will transition from speculation into plays to diagram, turnovers to diagnose, and missed coaching opportunities to debate. It doesn't help Sanders and his team that they'll have to contend with the weight of all that combined with their actual opponent being far from a typical warmup act.

Texas 50: Star cornerback Josh Newton returns to keep TCU atop Big 12

Josh Newton returns to lead TCU Horned Frogs defense.

Not many secondaries remain the best position unit on the team when the group loses the reigning Thorpe Award winner, but that's exactly what TCU did because of the return on Newton as well as safeties Bud Clark and Mark Perry

Colorado-TCU, Texas-Rice, more: College football Week 1 by the numbers | FOX Sports

Check out some interesting numbers breaking down the storyline for Buffaloes at Horned Frogs