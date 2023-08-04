TCU QB Chandler Morris named to Maxwell Award Watch List

One marker that the season is fast approaching when the prestigious post-season awards begin releasing their extensive Watch List of focus players likely to be in the hunt for the award as the season progresses. Watch List season began with the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. TCU had one player on the 2023 preseason list, Quarterback Chandler Morris

The redshirt sophomore was the starting quarterback going into the 2022 season before suffering an injury in the season opener, ceding the role to Max Duggan who would go on to become a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, despite not being included on the preseason watch list. Only one Horned Frog has ever brought home the Maxwell Award, as QB Davey O’Brien received the honor in the 2nd year of the award following TCU’s 1938 National Championship season. There are 12 other Big 12 players on the preseason Maxwell Watch List: Richard Reese of Baylor, Kedon Slovis & Aidan Robbins of BYU, Matthew Golden of Houston, Devin Neal & Jalon Daniels of Kansas, Will Howard of Kansas State, Dillon Gabriel of Oklahoma, Quinn Ewers & Xavier Worthy of Texas, Tyler Shough of Texas Tech, and John Rhys Plumlee of UCF.

TCU opens the 2023 season on September 2 at 11 AM CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium vs. the Colorado Buffaloes and fellow Maxwell Award Watch List member QB Shedeur Sanders.