TCU Long Snapper Brent Matiscik named to Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

The TCU Horned Frogs have a long history of top tier long snappers. These Specialists are often an overlooked aspect of the sport, but you cannot have Hypnotoad in a Hurry or any other Griffin Kell field goal or Jordy Sandy punt without the precise performance from TCU long snapper Brent Matiscik. The redshirt junior from McKinney, TX was named to the preseason watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award, presented each season to college football’s top long snapper.

All of us at The Patrick Mannelly Award are proud to announce this years preseason watchlist for the top college Long Snapper in the country!



A three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree, Matiscik played in every game last season and in 11 games in 2021 and is set to fill the key long snapper role for the Frogs again in 2023. TCU has previously had a semifinalist for the Mannelly award with Antonio Ortiz in 2021. Four other Big 12 snappers were placed on the watch list: Austin Brinkman of West Virginia, Austin Riggs of BYU, Gavin Gately of Houston, and Randen Plattner of Kansas State.

TCU opens the 2023 season on September 2 at 11 AM CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium vs. the Colorado Buffaloes.