Football: Three-star offensive lineman Mitch Hodnett commits to TCU

TCU football added yet another recruit to the class of 2024. Louisiana offensive lineman Mitch Hodnett announced his commitment to TCU on Thursday. The decision came down to the University of Houston, Oklahoma State, and TCU before ultimately deciding on the Frogs. Hodnett becomes the 15th member of the 2024 class and the fifth offensive lineman to come to Fort Worth.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder is a three-star prospect who is ranked as the 76th interior lineman in the nation and the 39th-ranked player in Louisiana according to 247Sports. Although Hodnett is considered an interior offensive lineman, he primarily played left tackle for the Sterlington Panthers this past season. Hodnett is a well-rounded athlete, he was a top-5 finisher in the Louisiana 3A shot put finals as a junior. As the fifth offensive lineman, Hodnett joins fellow three-star prospects Wesley Harvey, Creece Brister, Tobias Steppes, and Ryan Hughes.