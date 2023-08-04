TCU Kicker Griffin Kell named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

Coming off of a First-Team All-Big 12 season in 2022, TCU kicker Griffin Kell announced his return for a fifth year with the Horned Frogs, providing continuity to one of the most volatile positions in college football. Into the 2023 season Kell has been recognized as the preseason All-Big 12 kicker and is now fully on the national radar with his placement on the preseason watch list for Lou Groza Award, presented annually to the nation’s top placekicker

The Lou Groza Award preseason watch list has arrived!



Read the full release here: https://t.co/HMMl3Llp9Z pic.twitter.com/CoxXqfdVpH — Lou Groza Award (@LouGrozaAward) August 2, 2023

Kell had a breakout 2022, finishing with 113 total points, making 62 extra points and 17 of his 19 field goal attempts, including a career-long make of 54 yards. TCU has had many Lou Groza Award semifinalists in the past, including Jaden Oberkrom and Jonathan Song, with Michael Reeder winning the award in 1995. There are two other Big 12 players named to the watch list: Bert Auburn of Texas and Colton Boomer of UCF.

TCU opens the 2023 season on September 2 at 11 AM CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium vs. the Colorado Buffaloes.