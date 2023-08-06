TCU Punter Jordy Sandy named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

TCU’s big-legged Aussie punter Jordy Sandy returns to the Horned Frogs for a fifth collegiate season, following an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2022. He has reached national recognition ahead of 2023 season with a selection to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the outstanding punter in college football.

In 2022, fewer than 5% of Sandy’s punts resulted in a touchback as only three of his 63 kicks sailed across the goal line while 18 were pinned inside the 20 yard line. Those punts pinned inside the 20 are especially important for Sandy, as with each he commits to donate $20 to the Hope Center for Autism and will continue that tradition in 2023. Seven other Big 12 punters are named on the list: Austin McNamara of Texas Tech, Laine Wilkins of Houston, Luke Elzinga, Mason Fletcher of Cincinnati, Oliver Straw of West Virginia, Ryan Sanborn of Texas, and Tyler Perkins of Iowa State.

TCU opens the 2023 season on September 2 at 11 AM CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium vs. the Colorado Buffaloes and fellow Ray Guy Watch List member Mark Vassett, whom Frogs fans hope will be very active that day.