Baseball: Arkansas LHP Zack Morris commits to TCU

TCU baseball will have another experienced left-hander joining the roster, with Arkansas pitcher Zack Morris sharing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on social media Friday afternoon. The senior from Cabot, Arkansas was one of three team captains for the Razorbacks during the 2023 season, where he made 18 appearances with 39 strikeouts and 18 walks over 33 innings pitched. Morris, who has spent the last four seasons at Arkansas, held opposing batters to a .189 average during SEC competition this spring.

I can’t thank Arkansas enough for my last 4 years. However,



Excited for this next chapter! #frogs pic.twitter.com/uWsNxFILdh — Zack Morris (@ZackMorris55) August 5, 2023

Morris went 1-4 with a 7.62 ERA during the 2023 season, but the left-hander had a strong 2022 campaign, finishing with a 6-1 record and a 2.31 ERA over 35 innings pitched. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder made 61 career appearances as a Razorback, compiling 85 strikeouts and 44 walks over 88 and two-thirds innings. Morris becomes the third left-handed pitcher to join the Horned Frogs this offseason, following West Virginia transfer Ben Hampton and Wichita State transfer Payton Tolle. TCU saw three pitchers including Cam Brown, Ryan Vanderhei and Garrett Wright selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. Right-hander Luke Savage also signed with the Texas Rangers, while freshman Justin Hackett transferred to Iowa.