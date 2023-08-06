Football: Three-star athlete LaDainian Fields commits to TCU

TCU football continued to build its 2024 recruiting class on Saturday, securing a commitment from three-star athlete LaDainian Fields. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder from Oklahoma City and Southeast High School held offers from UTSA, Washington, Washington State and San Diego State, according to his 247Sports profile. Fields, who was recruited by cornerbacks coach Carlton Buckels, becomes the 16th recruit in the 2024 class for TCU.

Fields is the second athlete in the 2024 class for the Horned Frogs, joining North Crowley three-star prospect Julian Knox, who was also recruited by Buckels. TCU also sealed a recent commitment from Conroe three-star cornerback Devondre McGee. Fields, Knox and McGee are all over 6 feet tall and will bring additional size to the Horned Frog secondary. Fields, who currently ranks as a three-star prospect on Rivals, also held offers from Kent State and Army before announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Saturday.