Football: TCU CB Josh Newton named to Nagurski Trophy Watch List

TCU senior cornerback Josh Newton was among the 94 players named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List revealed on Aug. 1. The annual honor is presented to the top defensive player in college football. Newton transferred in from Louisiana-Monroe and made an immediate impact for the Horned Frogs, earning a starting spot at cornerback and finishing the season with First-Team and AP First-Team All-Big 12 recognition.

Ninety-four standout defenders featured on 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, as selected by @TheFWAA: https://t.co/ZaDPnrPTzy pic.twitter.com/UIUlGl0Nk8 — Nagurski Trophy (@NagurskiTrophy) August 1, 2023

Newton started all 15 games for the TCU defense last season, recording 12 pass breakups and three interceptions to rank second on the team in both categories. Newton compiled 35 total tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and scored one touchdown on an interception during TCU’s blowout victory against Iowa State. Newton returns as TCU’s projected No. 1 cornerback and he’ll look to fill the shoes of former Horned Frog cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.