Football: TCU CB Josh Newton named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

TCU senior cornerback Josh Newton received another accolade as one of the college football players named to the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List. The annual award is presented to one college football player each year for outstanding community service and academic achievement. Newton was also named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List in addition to the the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team last month.

The life changing impact of thinking of others before ourselves is so rewarding, and it's truly inspiring to see so many student-athletes recognize this and use their platform for good. pic.twitter.com/yyPq7xN9fY — Danny Wuerffel (@DannyWuerffel) August 3, 2023

Newton started all 15 games for the TCU defense last season, recording 12 pass breakups and three interceptions to rank second on the team in both categories. Newton compiled 35 total tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and scored one touchdown on an interception during TCU’s blowout victory against Iowa State. Newton returns as TCU’s projected No. 1 cornerback and he’ll look to fill the shoes of former Horned Frog cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.