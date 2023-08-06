Football: TCU OL John Lanz named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

TCU redshirt senior offensive lineman John Lanz was among the 40 college football players named to the 2023 Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List. The annual award is presented to the best center in college football and has been presented annually since 2000. Lanz will look to be the first Horned Frog since Jake Kirkpatrick (2010) to receive the yearly honor.

Congratulations to our 2023 Rimington Trophy Watchlist! Our committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) @PFF_College to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers.



Presenting the 2023 watchlist: https://t.co/ugVqWIXZBY pic.twitter.com/EfXR4OwSbM — Rimington Trophy (@rimingtontrophy) August 4, 2023

Lanz will enter his sixth season with the Horned Frogs this fall. The redshirt senior appeared in 14 games during the 2022 season, placing sixth on the team with 489 offensive snaps played. Lanz will have an opportunity to secure a starting role this fall as the Horned Frogs look to replace three starting offensive linemen including All-Big 12 First Team standouts Alan Ali and Steve Avila as well as veteran guard Wes Harris. Lanz started 12 games between 2020 and 2021, with all of his action during that span coming at the left guard position.