Football: TCU TE Jared Wiley named to Mackey Award Watch List

TCU senior tight end Jared Wiley was named to the 2023 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List over the weekend. The annual award is presented each year to the top tight end in college football. Georgia’s Brock Bowers won the award last season and no TCU player has ever won the award, which was created in 2000. Wiley returns for his fifth collegiate season as well as his second with the Horned Frogs after transferring in from Texas.

@Jaredwiley23 on making the watch list for the Mackey Award, presented to the nation’s best tight end!https://t.co/5x1xQKOvho — Mark Cohen (@TCUCohen) August 4, 2023

Wiley made a major impact in his first season at TCU in 2022. The former Longhorn was both an Academic All-Big 12 First Team and an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after recording 24 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-7, 255-pounder will look to remain a reliable target for the Horned Frog offense, which will see changes at both the quarterback position and the offensive coordinator role under Kendal Briles. Redshirt sophomore Chandler Morris, who was recently named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, takes over under center from Heisman Trophy finalist and NFL Draft selection Max Duggan.