TCU Football ranked #16 in 2023 Preseason Coaches Poll

After finishing the 2022 season ranked No. 2 overall in both the final AP & Coaches Polls following its College Football Playoff National Championship loss at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, the TCU Horned Frogs will enter the 2023 season in the top 20 of the Coaches Poll, revealed on Monday

The Frogs have not been ranked in the preseason poll since 2018, also appearing at No. 16. TCU’s highest preseason coaches poll ranking came when the Trevone Boykin-led squad was picked No. 2 ahead of the 2015 season.

Five total Big 12 teams were placed into the Top 25 ranking: the Texas Longhorns annual preseason hype train placed highest at No. 12, reigning Big 12 Champions Kansas State Wildcats ranked No. 17, Oklahoma Sooners come in at No. 19 following a lowly 2022, and everyone’s favorite dark horse sleeper Texas Tech Red Raiders are ranked 24th. Baylor, Oklahoma State, Houston, BYU, and Kansas all received votes as did TCU’s Week 4 opponent SMU Mustangs. TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes is one of the 63 voters in the Poll.

TCU opens the 2023 season on September 2 at 11 AM CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium vs. the Colorado Buffaloes.