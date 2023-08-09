Soccer: Three Horned Frogs named to 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

With the 2023 soccer season only one week away, the TCU Horned Frogs are getting plenty of preseason praise. After reaching a third consecutive Sweet 16 in 2022, the Frogs open the 2023 season ranked No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and are now also receiving accolades from the Big 12 as three returning starters have been named to the preseason All-Conference team, tied with new member BYU with the most in the league

Senior Defender Olivia Hasler has played in almost every game during her previous three seasons in Fort Worth, earning All-Freshman honors in 2020 and 2nd Team All-Big 12 last season. In 2022, Hasler and the TCU defense forced 12 shutouts, including a 1-0 win over Michigan State in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament

Midfielder Gracie Brian returns for her fifth season with the Horned Frogs as one of the nation’s best following an All-American 2022 season in which she was a First Team All-Big 12 selection. She has scored 25 goals and delivered 24 assists for her collegiate career, including a goal in the First Round NCAA Tournament win over UTSA.

Junior Forward Camryn Lancaster has played in every game of her first two seasons with the Frogs, earning a First Team All-Big 12 honoree in 2022 and Big 12 All-Freshman team in 2021. She was a monster scoring threat as a Freshman, netting nine goals and assisting on another 12; in 2022 she served in more of a facilitator role but still scored six goals including the game winner to send the Frogs to the Sweet 16.

The Horned Frogs will open the 2023 campaign vs. the SMU Mustangs at TCU’s Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium on Thursday August 17 at 7:00 PM, broadcast on ESPN+