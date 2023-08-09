Football: TCU RBs Emani Bailey and Trey Sanders named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Preseason accolades continued to roll out on Wednesday, with news that TCU running backs Emani Bailey and Trey Sanders have been named to the 2023 Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List. The award is presented each year to the top running back in college football. Former Horned Frog and current New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller was a semifinalist for the award last season before it ultimately went to Bijan Robinson. TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson (2000) is the only Horned Frog to ever win the award.

The 2023 Doak Walker Award candidate list is here. Football season can't be far away!

Full release: https://t.co/7WGDBZfzaP — Doak Walker Award (@DoakWalkerAward) August 9, 2023

Bailey returns for his second season at TCU after transferring in from Louisiana-Lafayette. The fourth-year junior showed tremendous burst out of the backfield last season, averaging 8.1 yards per carry while working behind Miller and veteran back Emari Demercado. Bailey rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns while adding seven catches for 43 yards in 2022. Sanders, who transferred in from Alabama over the offseason, compiled 528 rushing yards and three touchdowns over his last three seasons as a member of the Crimson Tide.