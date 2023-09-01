TCU News: “This team probably feels a little bit disrespected”

Football

Carter Boys, season 2 episode 1: Championship Mindset | ESPN+

New season of the ESPN+ “Hard Knocks” style show chronicling the Horned Frogs debuted on Thursday and it’ll get you fired up

“You’re losing perspective. There’s only two teams playing. Everybody else was at home. If you weren’t that other team, have a chip, put it in a dip, and shut the hell up.”

How the CU Buffs stack up against No. 17 TCU | denvergazette.com

How do the Buffs see themselves matching up with the Frogs?

“It’s a good test early,” safety Trevor Woods said. “We can really see where we’re at, not just compared to last year or compared to any team, you’re going to see how you are in the national ranks. That’s something we are looking forward to.”

Think the Deion Sanders hype is out of control now? Wait until Colorado wins | FOX Sports

LOL

If you think the Coach Prime hype is in overdrive now, give it the weekend and then let's take another look.

Because if Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are able to begin their season with an on-the-road, "Big Noon Kickoff," spotlight-basking victory over a TCU squad that reached last year's national championship game — forget about it.

Colorado’s Deion Sanders Explains Reason for Bad Blood With TCU | Sports Illustrated

We'll just leave this as no comment

“But the coordinator that we’re playing against this week was there, and he didn’t treat [Shedeur] kindly. So there’s a lot of blood in that thing,” Sanders continued. “There’s a lot of bad blood in that thing.”

CU Buffs, TCU both trying to prove doubters wrong | BuffZone

Coach Dykes & Coach Sanders are both looking to keep their teams focused and motivated

“But I do think that this team probably feels a little bit disrespected. I think the success we had last year doesn’t really have anything to do with this team at all and it’s a different team and different players, and we’re going to have to have different guys to step up.”

Joel Klatt: What to expect in Nebraska-Minnesota, Colorado-TCU matchups | FOX Sports

Speaking of haters....

"I believe that they're going to take a little bit of a step back," Klatt said. "This line suggests that Vegas believes that TCU is what they were a year ago and Colorado is what they were a year ago. Both of these are false assumptions. That's why I think that this line is too big. Colorado is going to be much better than people think. TCU, I'm not sure, it's a wait to see.

It's time for Deion Sanders-led Colorado to play after all the offseason hype. No. 17 TCU is ready | Yahoo

Deion Sanders and everyone else is about to find out if Colorado is ready for prime time with its new coach after nearly nine months of extreme hype and an unprecedented roster overhaul that continued long after the spring game.

Pro Frogs

Murray out of US Open while Norrie, Boulter, Draper advance | ESPN

Cam Norrie advances to the third round of the US Open with another straight-set victory