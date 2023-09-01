How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Game 1: vs. Colorado Buffaloes

SEPT. 2| AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 11:00 AM

TV: FOX

Streaming: FoxSports.com // FoxSports App

Talent: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 82

Talent: Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, Elvis Gallegos

Spanish Radio: KFLC AM 1270

Talent: Miguel Cruz, Rolando de Luna

GAME NOTES

ABOUT THE GAME

TCU takes the field for the first time since playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship when it opens the 2023 campaign at home versus Colorado at 11 a.m. on FOX.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff Show will be on-site. The Horned Frogs are 2-0 all-time with BNK at their game, defeating Texas Tech at home and winning at Baylor last season.

Last year’s Horned Frogs became the first program from the state of Texas to reach the College Football Playoff and first from the Big 12 to play in the CFP National Championship. With its 51-45 semifinal victory over Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, TCU is one of just seven programs nationally to have won a CFP game.

At No. 17 by the Associated Press and 16 in the USA Today Coaches poll, TCU has its first preseason rankings since 2018.

TCU is opening its season against Colorado for the second straight fall and one year to the day of last year’s meeting. The Horned Frogs won 38-13 on a Friday night in Boulder in 2022 in the first-ever gridiron meeting between the schools, giving Sonny Dykes his first win as TCU’s head coach.

Dykes is 2-1 against Colorado as a head coach. Prior to last season’s 38-13 win in Boulder, his previous two games versus the Buffs came when he was at Cal. His 2014 Golden Bears team won 59-56 against Colorado, after dropping a 41-24 contest in Boulder in 2013.

TCU’s eight-game home winning streak is the sixth-longest among Power 5 programs.

TCU and Colorado will be Big 12 rivals next year when the Buffaloes join the conference.

Four of TCU’s opening five games this season are at home, part of seven Amon G. Carter Stadium dates overall. The Horned Frogs will play nine of 12 regular-season games in Texas and not leave the state until an Oct. 7 contest at Iowa State.

VERSUS THE CONFERENCE OF CHAMPIONS

Dating back to 2003, TCU has a nine-game winning streak against Pac-12 opponents. During that stretch, the Horned Frogs are 2-0 at home, 3-0 on the road and 4-0 at neutral sites.

OPENING NOTES

The Horned Frogs are 77-40-9 in season openers in their history, having won eight of the last nine and 17 of the past 20.

TCU has won 20 of its last 21 home openers

FAMILIAR FACES

TCU safety Mark Perry, last year’s second leading tackler for the Horned Frogs with 84 stops, played three seasons (2019-21) at Colorado. He had a team-best three interceptions for the Buffs in 2021 while placing third on the team with 72 tackles.

TCU offensive lineman Willis Patrick played for Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State last season. Patrick started all 11 games he appeared in and was a key part of the Tigers’ 12-1 team that averaged 37.7 points and 445.5 yards per game.

GIVING BACK

Jordy Sandy is again donating $20 to Fort Worth’s Hope Center for Autism for each punt inside the 20-yard line, while place-kicker Griffin Kell is doing the same amount for each made field goal.

Sandy has a 9-year-old cousin with autism back home in Australia. Last season, he totaled $360 in donations with 18 punts inside the 20. Kell will be in his first season with donations on his made field goals.

UNIFORM WATCH:

Colorado hasn’t officially revealed the jerseys yet, but it will apparently be all-white with “gold like people have never seen before.” ...OK

Per @ErinAndrews:



CU will be wearing new all-white uniforms on Saturday with “Gold like people have never seen before”



pic.twitter.com/lZk8X8mZXf — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) August 28, 2023

WEATHER:

With a high right around the century mark, it’s expected to be a perfect 89 degrees and sunny at the 11:00 AM kickoff

Big Noon Kickoff:

FOX is bringing its College Football pregame show Big Noon Kickoff to the TCU campus for its Big Noon Saturday feature game of the week. The show featuring Rob Stone, Matt Leinart, Mark Ingram, Brady Quinn, and Urban Meyer will be broadcast on FOX beginning at 9:00 AM Central, with on-site events beginning at 6:00 AM. The event will be staged on the Kelly Lawn, outside the East side of Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU is 2-0 all-time when Big Noon Kickoff is on-site, both in 2022, defeating Texas Tech in Fort Worth and Baylor in Waco

NOTE: although the show is called Big Noon Kickoff, the game starts at 11:00 AM Central - get to the stadium early to cheer on the Frogs.