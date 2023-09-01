Cross Country: TCU runners open 2023 season at John McKenzie Invitational

The TCU men’s and women’s cross country teams started their seasons Friday morning at the John McKenzie Invitational in Fort Worth. Both teams finished second overall out of six schools in the team rankings. The next meet for the Horned Frogs is the Gerald Richey Invitational in Arlington, Texas next Saturday, Sept. 9.

What a debut for Tabitha Kalunde Ngao!!



She the John McKenzie Invitational with her time of 17:07.9! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/OcGvGYHpu5 — TCU Track & Field (@TCUTrackField) September 1, 2023

The top performer from the Frogs was Tabitha Kalunde Ngao who won the women’s race with a time of 17:07.40, three seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Joining Ngao in the top ten was London Culbreath in sixth, thanks to a solid time of 17:52.40. Olivia Andrews just missed a top-10 finish as she finished in eleventh place with a time of 18:20.50. Mariana Martinez finished just one spot behind Andrews in twelfth with a time of 18:23.70.

Both Horned Frog squads finished 2nd overall in the team standings! Check out our top 5 individual results #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/lpuC0BJdba — TCU Track & Field (@TCUTrackField) September 1, 2023

Graydon Morris was the top runner for the Frogs on the men’s side as he secured a top-ten finish, coming in seventh place with a time of 15:08.70. CJ Meyer earned another top-ten spot for TCU with an eighth-place finish and a time of 15:09.80. Noah Winters made it three Frogs in the top ten as he finished in tenth place thanks to a time of 15:15.60.