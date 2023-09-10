Friday Night Frogs: Week 3

QB Hauss Hejny: Aledo 38 - Justin Northwest 13. Hejny’s Bearcats move to 3-0 on the season with a win in its District opener. Hejny had a pair of scores with a 41-yard bomb and a 13-yard run into the endzone

WR Gekyle Baker: Brownsboro 28 - Mabank 12. The Bears also improved to 3-0, despite Baker being held relatively in check compared to previous performances. He brought in three receptions for 33 yards, but also threw a pass for a 40-yard TD.

TE Cole Snodgrass: College Park 38 - Grand Oaks 28. TWCP picks up its first win of the season, with the TCU commit opening the scoring with a 26-yard TD reception; he had 2 receptions for 59 yards and 2 rushing attempts for 47 yards.

RB Nate Palmer (Decatur); OL Creece Brister (Stephenville): Decatur 55, Stephenville 56

Decatur still remains winless on the season as its 2-point conversion comes up short, giving Stephenville the win. Palmer again starred in the Eagles’ loss, rushing for 59 yards and 2 TDs with 4 receptions for 84 yards and another 2 scores through the air.



Play of the Game #4



Decatur's Nate Palmer takes a quick throw in the flats and turns it into a 78-yard touchdown reception to stake his Eagles to a 21-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter.



FULL BROADCAST: https://t.co/uO0KrcLpDO pic.twitter.com/oGFdbnRZB1 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 10, 2023

RB Jeremy Payne: Hightower 40 - Travis 10.

OL Tobias Steppes: Lancaster 20 - Denton Guyer 28

OL Wesley Harvey: Muskogee 21 - Carl Albert 40

OL Ryan Hughes: Woodlands 55 - Conroe Oak Ridge 26

OL Mitch Hodnett: Sterlington 41 - Mangham 0

DL Sterlin Brooks & ATH Julian Knox: North Crowley 39 - Lovejoy 24

ATH LaDainian Fields: Del City 52 - Midwest City 14. Another monster day for Fields with 5 receptions for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns

DB Devondre McGee: Conroe 42 - Conroe Caney Creek 9

EDGE Travis Jackson: Tyler Legacy 7, Longview 28

K Kyle Lemmerman: Southlake Carroll 31 - Cedar Hill 6

2025 QB Ty Hawkins: Bye Week