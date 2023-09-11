TCU News: “That was a big confidence booster”

Football

TCU Football bounces back with a 35-point win over Nicholls State, 41-6. | TCU 360

The Frogs waited until the end of the first quarter to score their first offensive touchdown. Quarterback Chandler Morris used his legs and rushed for a 32-yard touchdown, putting the Frogs up by 14.

Morris said the offense is still trying to find a consistent rhythm and there will be a lot of things to clean up during practice.

“Finishing drives will be a huge emphasis this week,” said Morris. “We didn’t play to our standard and we know that.”

TCU hammers Colonels in non-conference contest | Sports | lafourchegazette.com

The Colonels also struggled to run the football throughout the game, which is the bread and butter of the Colonels’ offense. Nicholls gained just 86 yards on the ground in the game in 39 attempts.

“I thought up front, the defensive line just handled us at times,” Rebowe said. “And we’ve got to learn to run the football.”

How TCU rebounded from Colorado loss to beat Nicholls State | AOL.com

32 of his rushing yards came on a scramble where Morris eluded the rush on fourth down and then outraced the defense for a touchdown to move the Horned Frogs ahead 14-0. There was another instance where Morris used his legs to convert a fourth down in the redzone, but he took a hard hit as a result and lost his helmet. It was a play that showcased his toughness. “That was a big confidence booster,” Morris said. “I was just trying to go get it and play some hard-nosed football to get the first down.

Oklahoma AD: Art Briles joining Jeff Lebby’s family on field ‘shouldn’t have happened’ | The Athletic

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said former Baylor head coach Art Briles’ presence on the field after the Sooners’ win over SMU on Saturday “shouldn’t have happened.” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said he was unaware of the situation until right before his postgame press conference.

Dana Holgorsen Faces a Near Must Win Against TCU After Rice Debacle — UH and Its Coach Desperately Need to Bring the Belief Back In Big 12 Opener | Paper City

But Houston’s fifth year coach needs to build the belief. Holgorsen needs to start showing why Tilman Fertitta, who doesn’t suffer fools or non-performers and never has endorsed one, and athletic director Chris Pezman are so confident that he is the right coach to make the Cougars a Big 12 factor. A win over a TCU program that is years and years ahead of UH, despite current coach Sonny Dykes only being in Year Two himself, in UH’s first ever Big 12 game would do wonders on that front.

Pro Frogs

Brayden Taylor’s solo home run | 09/09/2023 | MLB.com

Another dinger for Rays prospect Brayden Taylor, a solo homer for Single-A Charleston

LA Rams offensive line will make or break 2023 season | Ramblin’ Fan

Former TCU OL Steve Avila and the Rams opened the season with a big win in Seattle