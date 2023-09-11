 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Frogs Up Podcast: TCU Defeats Nicholls State

The Horned Frogs got first win of 2023 season

By Anthony North
/ new

The TCU Horned Frogs returned to the win column on Saturday with a 41-6 victory over FCS Nicholls State. We recap the game, looking at improvements and continued areas of concern ahead of the conference opener in Houston on Saturday. Plus: recapping the big week in the Big 12, Volleyball with a winning week in College Station and Soccer splits road contests.

Please subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!

In This Stream

Frogs Up Podcast

View all 5 stories

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...