Frogs Up Podcast: TCU Defeats Nicholls State

The TCU Horned Frogs returned to the win column on Saturday with a 41-6 victory over FCS Nicholls State. We recap the game, looking at improvements and continued areas of concern ahead of the conference opener in Houston on Saturday. Plus: recapping the big week in the Big 12, Volleyball with a winning week in College Station and Soccer splits road contests.
Please subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!
Loading comments...