Football: TCU receiving votes in Week 3 AP Poll

The TCU Horned Frogs picked up a win on Saturday and are still receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday. TCU’s season-opening loss knocked it out of the rankings, but that loss came to a Colorado Buffaloes squad currently ranked at No. 18. Only two teams to have suffered a defeat through the season’s opening weeks remain in the Top 25, with Alabama at No. 10 after falling at home to the No. 4Texas Longhorns and No. 14 LSU Tigers which lost to No. 3 Florida State.
NEW: Week 3 College Football AP Pollhttps://t.co/DOAF81bxOQ pic.twitter.com/WzeDU36KuC— On3 (@On3sports) September 10, 2023
The soon to be defunct Pac-12 placed a league-record eight teams in the AP Poll Top 25 this week: USC, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Oregon State, Colorado, Washington State, and UCLA.
TCU received 19 points in the poll, being placed into the rankings by five voters with votes as high as 17th overall. There is a clear consensus for a drop off in voting after the Top 25, where Iowa ranks with 106 points after the win in the Cy-Hawk showdown, 20 points ahead of Clemson as the first team outside the Top 25. The Horned Frogs are not receiving any votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll this week.
Big 12 Votes
- #4 Texas - The Longhorns earn a monumental win in Tuscaloosa, a win that delivered two first-place votes and the TEXAS BACK hype train is at an all time high.
- #15 Kansas State - Wildcats continue to take care of business in easy home games, but next up is a big opportunity to impress with a trip to Mizzou on deck.
- #19 Oklahoma - The Sooners actually dropped a spot after the shaky win over SMU and will conclude its non-conference slate at Tulsa before finally playing a Power 5 opponent in Week 4 at Cincinnati.
- #28 Kansas - The Jayhawks impressed Friday night with Jalon Daniels’ return to lead a win over Illinois. KU will close non-con play at Nevada late Saturday night.
- #28 TCU - Win over an FCS foe, we’ll see how things look in Houston in the Big 12 opener
- #34 Cincinnati - Bearcats have looked solid to open the season and took a nice non-con win over Pitt. Next: Miami Ohio at home before Big 12 opener at BYU.
- #37 Oklahoma State - The Pokes earn a single vote at #25 after a very nice defensive performance to take down Arizona State in Tempe. Next up is a sneakily tricky spot against South Alabama back in Stillwater.
