Football: TCU receiving votes in Week 3 AP Poll

The TCU Horned Frogs picked up a win on Saturday and are still receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday. TCU’s season-opening loss knocked it out of the rankings, but that loss came to a Colorado Buffaloes squad currently ranked at No. 18. Only two teams to have suffered a defeat through the season’s opening weeks remain in the Top 25, with Alabama at No. 10 after falling at home to the No. 4Texas Longhorns and No. 14 LSU Tigers which lost to No. 3 Florida State.

The soon to be defunct Pac-12 placed a league-record eight teams in the AP Poll Top 25 this week: USC, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Oregon State, Colorado, Washington State, and UCLA.

TCU received 19 points in the poll, being placed into the rankings by five voters with votes as high as 17th overall. There is a clear consensus for a drop off in voting after the Top 25, where Iowa ranks with 106 points after the win in the Cy-Hawk showdown, 20 points ahead of Clemson as the first team outside the Top 25. The Horned Frogs are not receiving any votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll this week.

Big 12 Votes