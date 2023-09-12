Soccer: TCU splits Indiana road trip with win at Purdue and loss at Butler

No. 25 TCU Soccer went on the road last week for a tough non-conference trip to the state of Indiana ahead of its first conference game this coming Thursday. TCU traveled to West Lafayette on Thursday to take on Purdue (3-5) and then to Indianapolis on Sunday for a showdown with the Butler Bulldogs (3-4-1). The Horned Frogs picked up a win and a loss while visiting the Hoosier State last week.

TCU 2 - Purdue 1

The Horned Frogs played the Boilermakers to a scoreless first half as TCU zero shots on target and goalkeeper Lauren Kellett made a save on the only accurate Purdue shot. After the break, both teams emerged more active offensively and Purdue quickly found the game’s first goal in the 48th minute on a counter attack breakaway as the striker snuck past the defense and poked one past Kellett. The Frogs brought the fury in effort to find an equalizer as the match crossed the hour mark, TCU began earning corner kicks and releasing shots at a higher clip, eight in the second half. Gracie Brian delivered a lethal strike from outside the box in the 67th minute to tie up the contest

Twelve minutes of game time later and AJ Hennessey weaved past Purdue defenders into about the same spot as Brian’s equalizer and deposited a powerful strike beyond the diving goalkeeper to give the Horned Frogs a winner. It was the first game this season with multiple goals for TCU as the Frogs are able to pick up a B1G non-conference win

TCU 1 - Butler 2

Sunday’s contest in Indianapolis again saw the Horned Frogs come back from an early deficit to find an equalizer, but it was the Bulldogs that came away with a winner. The first half score that gave Butler the lead came after 20 minutes as TCU attempted to clear the zone, but it was held in, landing at the feet of Norah Jacomen who sent a strike beyond the diving Lauren Kellett. The Frogs would tie things up just before halftime as the corner kick was sent in by Bella Diorio sailing beyond the Butler defenders, finding the head of Grace Coppinger. Her redirection sent the ball goalward, sneaking past the Butler GK.

Just a reminder from Grace Coppinger… use your head and good things will happen #FIGHT | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/hD3ZMT1vIt — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) September 11, 2023

Unfortunately it wasn’t the only corner kick header sent on goal in the contest, as Butler earned an opportunity in the 70th minute, executing the set piece to perfection to score the game winner. The Frogs were whistled for 18 fouls in the contest, but put three of its nine shots on goal while working 10 corner kick attempts.

TCU’s road trip will continue on Thursday in Provo, Utah to take on No. 1 BYU Cougars in the Big 12 opener at 8 PM Central, broadcast on ESPNU. The Frogs will return to Fort Worth on Sunday to face Stephen F. Austin in the final non-conference game of the season - with $1 tickets, get out to Garvey-Rosenthal this weekend.