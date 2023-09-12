TCU News: “We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time”

Football

Houston, TCU meet to begin a Big 12 rivalry | Deadspin

"We've been looking forward to this for a long time," Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said. "I encourage people to hang in there and support our players. We're going to be a little bit of a work in progress here. We kind of knew that with so many new people. "We're focusing hard on our team and getting them ready to play TCU. We're excited about playing."

TCU handled its business vs. Nicholls, but now the real season starts | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The reality is that we didn’t learn much from Saturday’s game. And we weren’t supposed to learn much. The goal in these buy-games is to win big, get some young guys some development and get out of the game healthy. The Horned Frogs checked all those boxes, but now things are about get serious.

Instead of excitement of Big 12 opener, ‘little black cloud’ hangs over UH after loss to Rice | MSN

Rain is not in the forecast for Saturday’s Big 12 debut against TCU.

Yet “a little black cloud” lingers above Cullen Boulevard.

All it took was an unresponsive, lifeless, three quarters of football — from 28-0 first-half deficit to 43-41 double-overtime loss to crosstown rival Rice — to deliver a buzzkill to what should be one of the greatest athletic moments in school history.

Four things to know about TCU’s next opponent, Houston | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Houston Cougars were one of four teams to join the Big 12 this season along with UCF, Cincinnati and BYU. The Cougars, who have had various high points of success, have always wanted an invitation to the Big 12.

Even though it took Texas and Oklahoma to leave for Houston to get a chance, the Cougars are just glad their patience paid off and now they’re finally in a Power Five league as opposed to what’s left of the American Athletic Conference.

SMU's Iron Skillet game at TCU gets start time, TV station | 247Sports

The game will be played in Fort Worth this season after the Frogs pulled out an eight-point victory in Dallas last year. The time has been set for 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 and will air nationally on FS1.

