TCU News: “We’re still trying to find our way”

Arkansas State to play at TCU in 2026, at Georgia Tech in 2027 | FBSchedules

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will play at the TCU Horned Frogs in 2026 and at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2027, per a report by AStateNation on Tuesday. Arkansas State will travel to face the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The Red Wolves will receive a $1.25 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained by AStateNation.

TCU still finding its way ahead of Big 12 opener at Houston | MSN

Many last year pointed to the fourth game against Oklahoma as the turning point of the season, the moment TCU really started to understand how good it could be. Could the Big 12 opener at Houston be that moment for this year’s team? “We’re still trying to find our way and I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Dykes said. “Three to four games we were probably a slightly below average football. We kept working and we had tremendous buy in and leadership. We had some guys that stepped up.”

Remembering the 1990 TCU-Houston game that showed the future of college football | ESPN

ON NOV. 3, 1990, all hell broke loose in the Astrodome.

The TCU Horned Frogs and Houston Cougars combined to make history, stunning the college football world in a shootout that defied belief, with Houston ultimately prevailing, 56-35. Seven NCAA records were set, including a combined 1,563 yards of offense and the most combined passing yards in a game (1,253). There were 13 touchdown drives, with the longest one clocking in at 1:39. As in 99 seconds.

TCU HC Sonny Dykes pleased with the offense, will get a boost at WR this week | 247Sports

“I think Kendal has done a great job,” he said. “There’s been some times this year where we've looked very efficient, we've had some drives where you just go, ‘okay, that's, that's what this is supposed to look like.’ And typically, you don't see that until a little bit later in the season unless you have a whole veteran team coming back and a lot of experience and all that. And there's been some other times where we sputtered a little bit. That's the key; we're just looking for consistent play. I think that we took some steps in the right direction on Saturday. We just got to continue to get it out of those guys.”

Brandon Williamson’s impressive rookie year for Cincinnati resumes | Cincinnati.com

Cincinnati Reds rookie left-hander Brandon Williamson was activated from the 7-day COVID injured list to start the team’s series opener Tuesday night against the Tigers in Detroit. Williamson entered his 20th Major League Baseball start with a 4-4 record and 4.20 ERA, with 87 strikeouts and 33 walks in 98 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs with four strikeouts in four innings in the Reds’ 6-5, 10-inning win at Comerica Park.

Cougs Host TCU for first Big 12 match Thursday evening | BYU Athletics