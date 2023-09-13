Non-Rev Roundup: TCU women’s triathlon team makes competitive debut

Triathlon:

TCU Triathlon competed in its first race in program history this past Sunday in Caddo Lake, Arkansas in the DeGray Lake Triathlon. The Frogs dominated in their first race, taking the top six spots and sweeping Drury University as all Frog athletes finished in front of Drury’s top finisher. Maria Coral was the top finisher on the day with an excellent time of 1:04:14.30. The race for second place was a tight one, Sara Gimena and Jenna Buchanan finished within three seconds of each other. Gimena ended up taking silver with a time of 1:04:43.50 while Buchanan finished third thanks to a time of 1:04:46.20.





Pictures from our first meet at the DeGray Lake Triathlon!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/ZT3vor9sqf — TCU Women's Triathlon (@TCUTriathlon) September 11, 2023

Amanda More and Elena Viejo rounded out the top five taking fourth and fifth place thanks to times of 1:05:06.60 and 1:05:34.00. Ani Veltcheva was the final Frog finisher of the day in sixth place with a solid time of 1:05:42.20. The next race for the Frogs will take place in Fort Worth at the Battle in the Fort Triathlon this Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

Cross Country:

The TCU Cross Country teams ran in the Gerald Richey UTA Invitational this past Saturday. Both the men’s and women’s teams had great meets as the men won the meet and the women finished in third place. Tabitha Kalunde Ngao has won both races this season for the Frogs finishing first in the latest race with a time of 17:19.90. London Culbreath joined her in the top ten, finishing in tenth place thanks to a strong time of 17:56.4. Two additional Frogs placed inside the top fifteen; Gabby Martin and Peyton McQuillan took fourteenth and fifteenth place with times of 18:30.40 and 18:39.10 respectively. Mariana Martinez rounded out the top five runners for the Frogs in eighteenth place with a time of 18:51.80.

Tabitha earns her first Big 12 Runner of the Week honor



- https://t.co/sZOhR2shwh#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/cifWobvpRk — TCU Track & Field (@TCUTrackField) September 12, 2023

Two Frogs were in the top three finishers on the men’s side as Graydon Morris took second place and Noah Winters took third place. Morris finished first among scoring runners thanks to a time of 15:05.80, just beating out Winters’s solid time of 15:11.20. Stone Burke was the third Frog in the top five; he finished in fifth place with a time of 15:16.00. All five scoring runners finished in the top fifteen; Grant Martinez finished in eleventh place with a time of 15:31.30 and CJ Meyer finished in fifteenth place with a time of 15:40.30.

The Frogs will look to continue their strong start to the season at their next meet, The Texas A&M Invitational, this Friday in College Station.

Women’s Golf:

TCU Women’s Golf kicked off their 2023 season earlier this week at the Sam Golden Invitational in Corinth, Texas. The Frogs shot nine under par as a team and finished eighth out of a very strong twelve-team field. Sofia Barroso Sa led the way for the Frogs shooting seven under through the three rounds of the tournament, finishing in a tie for thirteenth individually. Barroso Sa’s best round came on the last day of the tournament where she shot a four-under 68. That was not the best round for the Frogs of the day, however, Sofie Dimitrova shot a 5-under 67 to lead TCU. Dimitrova had a solid tournament overall finishing at one under par and in a tie for 35th overall individually.

The Fall Season is set in !#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/jw7AkajG9r — TCU Women's Golf (@TCUWomensGolf) August 25, 2023

Lois Lau had a strong tournament as well, finishing at four-under par and in a tie for 22nd place individually. Lau played consistently well over the course of the tournament, shooting two under in the first eighteen holes and one under in each of the last two rounds. The next tournament for the Frogs will take place in Norman, Oklahoma for the Schooner Fall Classic from Sept. 23-25 at Belmar Golf Club.

Men’s Golf:

TCU Men’s Golf had an excellent start to their season this past weekend at the Valero Texas Collegiate, finishing second in a field of twelve teams, four of which were ranked in the top 20 nationally. TCU finished at eight under par as a team, second only to number three-ranked Vanderbilt who shot thirteen under to win the tournament. Gustav Frimodt finished in a tie for first place overall individually after shooting a stellar six-under par across three rounds. Frimodt had an excellent second round where he shot a four-under 68 which was the best round of the tournament for TCU.

An early birdie for Gustav Frimodt



The @TCUMensGolf Senior holds a share of the lead (-5) in the final round at the Valero Texas Collegiate.



The winner of the individual competition earns a spot in next year's @ValeroTxOpen. pic.twitter.com/c5ybOJw0JL — PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) September 11, 2023

Brandon Massey had a good tournament as well with a top twenty individual finish and a score of one over par on the tournament. Massey stormed up the rankings in the last round of the tournament shooting a three-under 69. Andrew Petruzzelli matched Massey’s effort, finishing at one-over par as well. Petruzzelli had a consistent three rounds, shooting over par in just one of the rounds to finish in a tie for 19th individually. The Frogs will return to action on Sept. 25 in Albuquerque, New Mexico for the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate at Championship Golf Course.