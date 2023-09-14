 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Frogs Up Podcast: Houston Cougars Preview + Future Football Scheduling + Big 12 Week 3 Preview

TCU goes on the road for first Big 12 game of 2023

By Anthony North and Russell Hodges
/ new

TCU Football opens conference play in H-Town vs. the Cougars in the program’s Big 12 debut. How will the Horned Frogs stop the Dana Holgorsen offense? Can Chandler Morris and the TCU offense take advantage of a Houston D that allowed 43 points to Rice last week? We break down the keys to the game and the players that need to deliver for a TCU victory on Saturday.

PLUS: the Frogs will host Arkansas State in 2026 and it’s caused a social media frenzy as SMU and TCU fans have big opinions. And we walk through the Big 12 Week 3 schedule, previewing the week’s best games.

Please subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!

In This Stream

Frogs Up Podcast

View all 6 stories

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...