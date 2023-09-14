Frogs Up Podcast: Houston Cougars Preview + Future Football Scheduling + Big 12 Week 3 Preview

TCU Football opens conference play in H-Town vs. the Cougars in the program’s Big 12 debut. How will the Horned Frogs stop the Dana Holgorsen offense? Can Chandler Morris and the TCU offense take advantage of a Houston D that allowed 43 points to Rice last week? We break down the keys to the game and the players that need to deliver for a TCU victory on Saturday.

PLUS: the Frogs will host Arkansas State in 2026 and it’s caused a social media frenzy as SMU and TCU fans have big opinions. And we walk through the Big 12 Week 3 schedule, previewing the week’s best games.

