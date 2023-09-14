TCU News: “This game is going to help us figure out who we are”

Coach feels TCU has mirrored last season's playoff team. Except these Frogs already have a loss

“I think this game is going to help us figure out who we are,” junior left tackle Andrew Coker said. The Frogs' first four conference games last season were against Top 25 teams, and they twice overcame double-digit deficits in the second half. Max Duggan, the quarterback who had lost his starting job in camp, had taken over when Chandler Morris got hurt in the second half of the season-opening 38-13 win at Colorado and became the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

TCU Horned Frogs vs Houston Cougars Prediction, Odds and Picks | Pickswise

I do not trust TCU’s defense enough to lay points on the road, but I do think there will be plenty of combined points in this matchup. TCU and Houston have started the season playing at a top 15 pace, running plays every 22 seconds or sooner against their FBS opponents through Week 2.

Inside a defining 24 hours for Cougars' program | Houston Chronicle

More than 100 University of Houston football players crammed into one side of the Carl Lewis Auditorium for a players-only meeting Tuesday afternoon. One by one, team captains Patrick Paul, Hasaan Hypolite, Nelson Ceaser and Jack Freeman addressed the team. “I think it was something that was really needed,” Freeman, a senior center, said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle. “Guys said what needed to be said.” The purpose of the 25-minute meeting was to unify the team, refocus, and turn the page from a 43-41 double-overtime loss to Rice to Saturday’s Big 12 debut against TCU at TDECU Stadium.

What type of challenge will Houston’s quarterback present TCU? | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

For a defense that wants to be better at getting off the field, accounting for Smith as a runner on third down will be crucial in Saturday’s game. “I thought he ran the ball well against Rice,” Dykes said. “I thought he was very effective and I thought they did a good job even though they got down early of not panicking with the playcalls and sticking with their gameplan. He was a big part of the reason they got back in the game.”

TCU offers a course to educate students in light of the introduction of NIL | TCU 360

With the partnership between Neeley School of Business, TCU Athletics and Robinhood Markets, recent funding will now go toward an enhanced focus of financial literacy, including taxation, self-employment and the several other aspects of business concepts that already exist in the course.

Super Bowl Champion Marcus Cannon Trusted God Amid Cancer