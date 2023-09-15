TCU News: “There’s gonna be a lot of reasons for those guys to be highly motivated.”

Mike Leach's influence on full display when Holgorsen, Dykes clash in Week 3 | Dave Campbell's Texas Football

Mike Leach sent Dana Holgorsen to Houston and Sonny Dykes to DFW to recruit for the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the turn of the century. Over 20 years later, the two lead those respective programs into an historic Big 12 clash in Week 3.

This is a moment years in the making. Since Houston first learned of its Big 12 admission, the Cougars have recruited bigger in terms of size and better in terms of stars — all in preparation to compete in this new conference. But Holgorsen understands that this transition season is by no means a finished product of what Houston should look like in the league for years to come. Still, the goal of emerging victorious at home remains the same.

Sitting at 1–1 after defeating Nicholls 41-6, quarterback Chandler Morris has big shoes to fill of former quarterback Max Duggan before TCU starts Big 12 play this week against Houston.

As Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs are coming off their first win of the 2023 season, they will look to get the ball rolling when they open Big 12 Conference play away at the University of Houston. Despite a 41-6 thrashing of Nicholls State, there is still an abundance of work to be done and improvements to be made. To be successful against the Cougars on Saturday, the Frogs need to contain Donovan Smith, spread the ball, and win the line of scrimmage.

