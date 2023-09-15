How to Watch: TCU Football at Houston Cougars

Game 3: at Houston Cougars

SEPT. 16 | TDECU STADIUM (40,000) | HOUSTON, TX | 7:00 PM

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports App // FOXSports.com

Talent: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Josh Sims

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, SiriusXM 99 or 199

Talent: Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, Elvis Gallegos

Spanish Radio: KFLC AM 1270

Talent: Miguel Cruz, Rolando de Luna

GAME NOTES

ABOUT THE GAME

TCU opens its 12th season in the Big 12 when it travels to conference newcomer Houston on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FOX.

TCU and Houston are in the same conference for the third time. The Horned Frogs and Cougars were previously together in the Southwest Conference (1976-95) and Conference USA (2001-04).

TCU went 6-0 in road games last season with its current six-game road winning streak tying for second nationally.

TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes and Houston Head Coach Dana Holgorsen worked together for seven seasons (2000-06) as assistant coaches under Mike Leach at Texas Tech.

The Horned Frogs are playing in Houston for the first time since a 20-13 win over the Cougars in the 2007 Texas Bowl at Reliant Stadium, now NRG Stadium. TCU was scheduled to face Arkansas in the 2020 Texas Bowl, but the game was canceled due to COVID.

TCU is 14-0 under Head Coach Sonny Dykes when ahead or even in turnover margin.

Dykes is 3-2 as a head coach against Houston. He was 2-1 versus the Cougars while at SMU and 1-1 during his time at Louisiana Tech.

TCU has three former players continuing their football careers in Houston as members of the Texans: defensive ends Dylan Horton and Jerry Hughes and linebacker Garret Wallow.

Four of TCU’s opening five games this season are at home, part of seven Amon G. Carter Stadium dates overall. The Horned Frogs will play nine of 12 regular-season games in Texas and not leave the state until an Oct. 7 contest at Iowa State.

Last year’s Horned Frogs became the first program from the state of Texas to reach the College Football Playoff and first from the Big 12 to play in the CFP National Championship. With its 51-45 semifinal victory over Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, TCU is one of just seven programs nationally to win a CFP game.

FAMILIAR FACES

Four members of the TCU coaching staff have ties to Houston.

Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/ Quarterbacks Coach Kendal Briles is a 2005 graduate of Houston. In his two seasons (2004-05) playing for the Cougars, he totaled 70 receptions for 680 yards and a touchdown. He then returned to his alma mater in 2018 as Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach.

Also on the Houston staff in 2018 as an offensive analyst was current TCU Assistant Head Coach/ Outside Receivers Coach Malcolm Kelly. He was a graduate assistant for the Cougars in 2017.

Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach A.J. Ricker was an offensive analyst in 2016.

TCU Inside Receivers Coach Doug Meacham was Houston’s offensive coordinator in 2013.

SERIES HISTORY

Although Houston holds a 13-12 edge in the alltime series, TCU has won the last eight meetings.

The most recent game saw Andy Dalton outduel Case Keenum in a 20-13 TCU win in the 2007 Texas Bowl.

The Cougars’ last victory in the series was a 49- 46 win in Houston in 1992.

TCU is 5-7 all-time against the Cougars in Houston, 6-6 at home and 1-0 at neutral sites.

The first game in the series was a 49-21 Cougars win in Houston in 1976, their first year in the Southwest Conference.

UNIFORM WATCH:

WEATHER:

It’s projected to be a lovely night for football in H-Town on Saturday, hovering around 85 degrees at kickoff with a small chance of rain and the city’s signature humidity at a relatively mild 60%.

DEPTH CHARTS:

Game Day Details at TDECU Stadium

Tailgating: 8 a.m.

Fan Fest at Cougar Alley: 3 p.m.

Cougar Walk: 4:45 p.m.

Stadium Opens / Happy Hour Begins: 5:30 p.m.

Happy Hour Ends: 6:15 p.m.

Spirit of Houston Takes Field | 6:45 p.m.

Kickoff | 7 p.m.

Pre-Game Activities:

Grab your friends and enjoy all the fun at Fan Fest in Cougar Alley. This area features a huge LED TV, interactive games and activities. Don’t miss James Kennedy preforming prior to the game at 5:45 p.m.! Cougar Alley includes: