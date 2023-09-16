Game Thread: TCU Football at Houston Cougars

The TCU Horned Frogs hit the road for the first time this season, traveling south to Houston to take on the Cougars to open Big 12 conference play. TCU enters the game off of a win over FCS Nicholls State where the defense did not allow a TD while the offense was powered by 326 total yards and 3 TDs from Chandler Morris as the Frogs cruised to a 41-6 win. Life was not so easy for Houston in Week Two in a cross-town trip to Rice for the battle for the Bayou Bucket, as the Owls quickly jumped to a 28-0 win. The Cougars bounced back to force overtime, but was eventually unable to convert and dropped the contest 43-41 in 2OT.

The first ever Big 12 game for Houston is also the first Big 12 contest of the season. Will Dana Holgorsen and his Cougars earn a win in its league debut or will it be Sonny Dykes & the Horned Frogs sitting atop the Big 12 standings at the close of Week Three? We’ll find out Saturday night at 7:00 PM on FOX.

Join the conversation in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster together. Go Frogs!