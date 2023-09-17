Friday Night Frogs: Week 4

QB Hauss Hejny: Aledo 50 - Azle 7. The Bearcats continue its state title defense, moving to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in district play. Hejny completed 82% of his passes for 290 yards and 3 TDs as Aledo jumped out to a 29-0 first quarter lead and never looked back. Next: vs Saginaw.the Touchdo

WR Gekyle Baker: Brownsboro 29 - Spring Hill 28. The Bears squeak out another thriller to keep it’s win streak alive, moving to 4-0 on the season. Baker had five receptions for 71 yards and the touchdown in overtime that set up the two-point conversion to give Brownsboro the win.

TE Cole Snodgrass: College Park 69 - Cleveland 10. The Cavaliers improved to 2-2 on the season and 2-0 in district play. Snodgrass had another big production game, with 69 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

RB Nate Palmer: Decatur 56 - Pampa 0. The Eagles finally pick up its first win of the season behind another monster game from Palmer, as he took eight carries for 142 yards and 4 TDs. He also added one reception for 12 yards.

RB Jeremy Payne: Hightower 36 - Ridge Point 43. The Hurricanes dropped its first game of the season. Payne had a big game, running for 121 yards and 2 second half TDs to keep Hightower in the game to the end.

OL Tobias Steppes: Lancaster 21 - McKinney North 28

OL Wesley Harvey: Muskogee BYE Week

OL Creece Brister: Stephenville 32 - Abilene Wylie 42

OL Ryan Hughes: Woodlands 49 - New Caney 42

OL Mitch Hodnett: Sterlington 42 - Oak Grove 35

DL Sterlin Brooks & ATH Julian Knox: North Crowley 62 - Paschal 0

ATH LaDainian Fields: Del City BYE Week

DB Devondre McGee: Conroe 14 - Willis 63

EDGE Travis Jackson: Tyler Legacy 14 - Texarkana (TX) 17

K Kyle Lemmerman: Southlake Carroll 44 - Keller Timber Creek 0

2025 QB Ty Hawkins: San Antonio Johnson 33 - San Antonio Churchill 9