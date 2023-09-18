TCU News: “We’ve got a chance to be really good”

UH's first year in Big 12 could be a long one if loss to TCU is any indication | MSN

The actual dark clouds that were over TDECU Stadium a couple hours before Saturday’s kickoff moved on, leaving a beautiful night for football. But the figurative black cloud looms large. It expanded after the Horned Frogs handled Houston so easily. The Cougars turned an exciting evening, a monumental day for the university, into a snoozefest that will live in infamy.

TCU’s offense had a fast-paced opening drive that ended with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Warren Thompson, just 1:31 into the game. Morris completed 24 of 37 passes, threw one interception and added 53 yards on 12 carries. “We’re so close,” Morris said. “If we can get some things cleaned up, we’ve got a chance to be really good. Our defense stepped up huge tonight. They played their butts off and I’m proud of them.”

“Our team was ready to play,” Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said. “The energy in the stadium was awesome. It was Big 12 opening night, everything you want it to be. The quality of opponent — let’s not forget this opponent played in the national championship last year — they’re a good team. We went toe-to-toe with them, we had opportunities, we created some turnovers, we got stops, we held them to field goals. Offense just didn’t do anything.”

Chandler Morris went 24-of-37 passing for 314 yards and two touchdowns to lead TCU to a 36-13 win at Houston on Saturday in a Big 12 contest. Morris also rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries, and Emani Bailey ran for 126 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries for TCU (2-1, 1-0 Big 12).

The defense was the difference for TCU as the starting unit kept its second straight opponent’s offense out of the end zone. The Horned Frogs sacked Houston quarterback Donovan Smith five times and held his completion percentage to 50% (18 of 36 with two interceptions). “I think our ability to pressure the quarterback all night made a difference,” coach Sonny Dykes said. “It made him a little uncertain and a little less productive than he usually is.”

