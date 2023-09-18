Football: TCU receiving votes in Week 4 AP Poll

The TCU Horned Frogs sit atop the Big 12 standings after a decisive win at the Houston Cougars on Saturday, improving to 2-1 on the season. The Frogs continue to receive votes in the AP Poll and remain a few spots outside of the Top 25.
The AP Top 25 Week 4 poll is out! @GeorgiaFootball remains on top pic.twitter.com/VtQLRgsKNA— 247Sports (@247Sports) September 17, 2023
Losses do not count when you are in the SEC, as LSU & Alabama remain in the Top 15 and Tennessee & Florida remain in the Top 25 despite each sitting with 2-1 records through three weeks; these are the only teams with a loss to be ranked. It’s not all SEC bias, as Missouri picked up a thrilling walk-off win over previously-ranked #15 Kansas State to remain unbeaten, yet still toils outside the Top 25.
TCU received 21 points in the poll, being ranked by four voters, reaching as high as 17 on one ballot. This upcoming week of football will feature six ranked-vs-ranked matchups and can expect a major shakeup to the rankings. The Horned Frogs also received votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll this week, falling six spots outside of the Top 25.
Big 12 Votes
- #3 Texas - Nothing screams TOP FIVE PROGRAM like struggling for three quarters at home vs. Wyoming, so much so that the Longhorns are receiving more first place votes than a week ago after defeating Alabama in Tuscaloosa. UT will next head to Waco for a struggling Baylor squad.
- #16 Oklahoma - The Sooners cruised through its light non-con schedule, crushing Tulsa on Saturday and next opens Big 12 play at new-member Cincinnati. It’s looking very likely we see a Red River Shootout between undefeated Top Ten teams in a few weeks.
- #28 Kansas State - Falling victim to the longest made field goal in SEC history, a game-winning 61-yarder as time expired, sent the Wildcats tumbling off of most ballots. K-State will host undefeated UCF in conference opener on Saturday
- #29 TCU - Frogs don’t get much love for dominant road victory over Houston, perhaps a win over the Ponies on Saturday could push TCU back into the Top 25, but it’s a rivalry game against a very capable SMU team.
- #31 Kansas - Jayhawks looked shaky sneaking out a road win against a Nevada team that had looked dreadful prior to that contest. Next, KU returns to Lawrence for the Big 12 opener vs. suddenly scary BYU.
- #35 BYU - The Cougars went into SEC territory and scored a stunning upset, taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks. Next is a trip to the Sunflower State for a battle of undefeated squads with BYU looking for another big road upset.
