Football: TCU receiving votes in Week 4 AP Poll

The TCU Horned Frogs sit atop the Big 12 standings after a decisive win at the Houston Cougars on Saturday, improving to 2-1 on the season. The Frogs continue to receive votes in the AP Poll and remain a few spots outside of the Top 25.

The AP Top 25 Week 4 poll is out! @GeorgiaFootball remains on top pic.twitter.com/VtQLRgsKNA — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 17, 2023

Losses do not count when you are in the SEC, as LSU & Alabama remain in the Top 15 and Tennessee & Florida remain in the Top 25 despite each sitting with 2-1 records through three weeks; these are the only teams with a loss to be ranked. It’s not all SEC bias, as Missouri picked up a thrilling walk-off win over previously-ranked #15 Kansas State to remain unbeaten, yet still toils outside the Top 25.

TCU received 21 points in the poll, being ranked by four voters, reaching as high as 17 on one ballot. This upcoming week of football will feature six ranked-vs-ranked matchups and can expect a major shakeup to the rankings. The Horned Frogs also received votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll this week, falling six spots outside of the Top 25.

Big 12 Votes