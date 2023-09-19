Frogs Up Podcast: Houston recap + Big 12 Power Rankings + big weeks for Soccer & Volley Frogs

The TCU Horned Frogs are 1-0 in Big 12 play after a road win over the Houston Cougars. TCU’s offense amassed 564 total yards while its defense didn’t allow a TD for the 2nd straight game. We break down performances that delivered the victory for the Frogs while looking at the issues to clean up if TCU will contend against top competition.

Plus: Big 12 tiers are forming as the rest of the league completed non-con play with some impressive wins and embarrassing losses. TCU Soccer earned a major result at top-ranked BYU & Volleyball sweeps 3 match Fight in the Fort weekend series.

