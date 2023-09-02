Game Thread: #17 TCU Football vs. Colorado

Welcome back old friends, we made it, college football has returned and it is finally gameday for the TCU Horned Frogs!

The Horned Frog redemption tour begins now; the 2022 season, with all its massive successes and the bitter way it ended, is fully in the rearview mirror. What lies ahead is a new challenge, a new opportunity: the target is now squarely on the Frogs’ back, yet the national narrative is to doubt the potential in Fort Worth, only able to see the most recent game played.

Speaking of national narrative, the Colorado Buffaloes have captured the attention of the college football world with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders taking over and completing a full roster overhaul. It’s brought the spotlight of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to Amon G. Carter Stadium Everyone is curious if the experiment will work, can the full scale tear-down and re-build with transfer portal free agency create a successful on-field product?

We’ll find out today when #17 TCU hosts the Colorado Buffaloes at 11:00 AM Central on FOX.

Join the conversation in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster together. Go Frogs!