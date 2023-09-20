TCU News: “Presented in token of southwestern friendship to the winner of annual TCU-SMU football game.”

A look back at the Iron Skillet rivalry before it joins college football traditions lost to history | Dave Campbell's Texas Football

TCU Horned Frogs, SMU Mustangs have played each other 101 times ahead of the Week 4 Battle for the Iron Skillet.

These teams are close in proximity, as it is less than an hour’s drive (depending on traffic) for SMU from Dallas to Fort Worth. This should also be a game where the offenses enjoy a big afternoon. Any series that can last for 102 games has to enjoy a great deal of importance. It is also bragging rights and more importantly great for a recruiting pitch in the fertile Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond in Texas.

There will be no love lost and plenty of North Texas pride on the line when TCU and visiting SMU square off in the annual Battle of the Iron Skillet on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth. The two schools are separated by a mere 41 miles in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and have played 101 times. The Horned Frogs hold a 52-42-7 edge over SMU in a series that began in 1915.

This year’s game could be more intense because the Horned Frogs announced that they would pause the rivalry after the 2025 season in a move to get more home games going forward. Objectively it was the right move even if SMU (2-1) received an invitation to the ACC a few months later. Enjoy this one while you can, there’s no telling how many there will be after 2025. Now onto the field, here’s four things to know about the Mustangs:

If you are Dykes, a 3-point loss to Deion’s Colorado Buffaloes stings just as much as a 3-point loss to Texas, or Oklahoma. A 3-point loss is one of those games a coach, or player, feels they should win. “We didn’t play well and that was what I was disappointed in,” Dykes said. “It has nothing to do with them. Just wish we had played better.”

Dykes knows his defense has a big challenge in defending his former quarterback. “What makes Preston a little different though is he anticipates throws really well, he does a nice job of getting the ball out and throwing guys to spots. He throws a really catchable ball and then he moves around the pocket really well,” he said.

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes will be Grand Marshal for 2023 Parade of Lights | Fort Worth Business Press

In honor of TCU’s 150th anniversary and the Horned Frogs’ historic march to last season’s College Football Playoff, Coach Sonny Dykes will reign as Grand Marshal of the 2023 GM Financial Parade of Lights. The 41st annual event will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, in downtown Fort Worth and a sold-out crowd is expected. This year’s theme is “Holiday Magic.”

Volleyball

BU’s Stowers, TCU’s Parra and UT’s O’Neal Acquire Weekly Honors | Big 12 Conference

TCU’s Melanie Parra (Offensive)...collected weekly Big 12 volleyball awards for the final full week of non-conference play of the regular season (Sept. 11-17). Parra was also named the AVCA/GameChanger Division I National Player of the Week Parra broke the school record for a four-set match and was one kill short of the four-set Big 12 record with 34 in TCU’s 3-1 win over Florida State. The junior is just the second player in school history to have 34+ kills in a match.

